Injuries are a mainstay in the NFL, and they’ve already wrecked several teams entirely this season (looking at you, Dallas Cowboys). Which teams are healthy entering Week 9, however? And which banged-up players have a chance of suiting up for this weekend’s action? We’ve got you covered below with a full rundown of Wednesday practice reports, plus injury updates ahead of Thursday night’s clash between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

All NFL odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Packers at 49ers

Packers coach Matt LaFleur may be forced to get extra creative in the running backfield, where Aaron Jones appears to be a legitimate game-time decision and both Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon will be unavailable due to COVID-19. Reserves Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin are expected to carry the load there.

Completely upended by injuries, San Francisco is expected to turn to No. 2 Nick Mullens at quarterback, though third-stringer C.J. Beathard could also be in line for action. JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon will continue to shoulder running back duties with Coleman out and Raheem Mostert on injured reserve, while Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Taylor are among the club’s few healthy receivers. Tight end Jordan Reed, fresh off IR himself, is set to fill in for George Kittle, who just landed on IR.

Wednesday practice reports

Giants at Washington (-3)

Wide receiver Isaiah Wright (shoulder) was limited at practice for Washington, as was tight end Logan Thomas (ankle).

Seahawks (-2.5) at Bills

Buffalo is still missing several prominent starters, with wide receiver John Brown, linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) all sitting out Wednesday. Offensive tackle Cody Ford (knee), meanwhile, returned to the field in a limited fashion.

Ravens (-2.5) at Colts

Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) suited up for Wednesday’s Colts practice, although his counterpart Jordan Wilkins may have earned more snaps thanks to his Week 8 breakout. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (groin), who has struggled mightily of late, did not practice and appears unlikely to be ready for Baltimore.

Panthers at Chiefs (-10.5)

Analysis to come.

Bears at Titans (-5.5)

Analysis to come.

Lions at Vikings (-4)

Despite leaving Week 8, cornerback Cameron Dantzler (neck/concussion) has a real chance to return against Detroit, coach Mike Zimmer said.

Texans (-7) at Jaguars

Analysis to come.

Broncos at Falcons (-3.5)

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot) was not at practice Wednesday for the Falcons, potentially boosting Russell Gage’s value in Week 9.

Raiders at Chargers (-1)

Analysis to come.

Steelers (-14) at Cowboys

The Cowboys’ biggest issue is at quarterback, where either Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert is set to start in place of Ben DiNucci, who was, in turn, replacing Andy Dalton (COVID-19), the initial fill-in for Dak Prescott. Already decimated by injuries, Dallas will also be without punter Chris Jones (abdomen), who’s undergoing surgery and is set to be replaced against Pittsburgh by newly signed Hunter Niswander.

Dolphins at Cardinals (-5)

Despite a potential chance to take over Miami’s running backfield with Myles Gaskin (MCL) sidelined for several weeks, backup Matt Breida was a no-show at Wednesday’s practice, leaving Jordan Howard and Patrick Laird as the likely top RBs in Arizona. (Tuesday trade acquisition DeAndre Washington cannot make his debut because of COVID protocols.)

Arizona running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) is progressing quicker than expected but remains day-to-day, per coach Kliff Kingsbury, and could be a game-time decision against Miami, leaving Chase Edmonds as the potential lead ball-carrier.

Saints at Buccaneers (-5)

Star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has not played since Week 1 because of multiple injuries and a suspension, figures to remain questionable for the Bucs game, with Emmanuel Sanders set to return from the COVID-19 list.

Patriots (-7) at Jets

Analysis to come.