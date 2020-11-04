In a bizarre turn of events, Watch Dogs: Legion – a game of hacking was hacked. The hackers claim to possess the source code of the game. The irony wasn’t lost on anyone but lets take a look at how the story has unfolded so far.

Watch Dogs: Legion takes the story of the franchise forward and to a futuristic London. Hacking is an integral part of the game mechanics. Apparently Ubisoft was targeted by a gang of Ransomware. There were reports that Crytek was also affected. ZDnet.com have made an excellent analysis of the situation.

What is Ransomware and who is behind the hacks? –

Ransomware hackers breach companies, steal their data and encrypt files. Users are shown instructions for how to pay a fee to get the decryption key. The costs can range from a few hundred dollars to thousands, payable to cybercriminals in Bitcoin.

The group of hackers behind this go by the name of Egregor. More details about them are not known as of yet. They have released about 20 MB from Ubisoft and 300 MB of data from Crytek.

Watch Dogs: Legion source code leaked –

The hackers allegedly have access to source code and some proprietary files from the game’s publisher, Ubisoft. Access of the code to the public would result in fans and players making “mods” of the game.

They would also be able to develop hacks of the game. Crytek seems to be bearing major brunt as they claim to have fully encrypted it. They threatened that if Ubisoft would fail to contact Egregor they would leak the code to the public.

Should Watch Dogs: Legions player be worried ? –

There are claims that the hacker have in possession an older version of the game. As of now no comments were made by either Ubisoft or Crytek so some are already raising questions at the legitimacy of the hackers. This also indicates that there seems to be a lesser chance of players being impacted by this situation. So one could say, players should not be worried about the game.

