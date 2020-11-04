The Miami Heat might be willing to trade Tyler Herro to the Milwaukee Bucks to help acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Giannis sweepstakes were set to begin in the summer of 2021, when Giannis officially becomes a free agent. However, due to the Bucks’ untimely exit from the 2020 Playoffs, everyone around the league believes Giannis wants out of Milwaukee right now.

This has resulted in a multitude of trade scenarios involving the 2x MVP. These scenarios have him going to Golden State one minute, and to the Mavericks the next.

The team that has been consistently in the tabloids regarding a Giannis Antetokounmpo acquisition, has been the Miami Heat.

Tyler Herro could be packaged off in a trade for Giannis

The number one problem for teams in trying to trade for Giannis has been putting up a respectable valuation for him. It is hard to valuate a 2x MVP in his prime, who can still has potential to get even better.

It is very hard to acquire that kind of a player without giving away half the roster. The Heat however, are one of those rare teams who have an abundance of talent on their roster.

One of these players is Tyler Herro who truly blossomed during these 2020 Playoffs. Reports have surfaced that Herro has been made available for trade.

i’ve been told by sources within the #MiamiHeat organization that despite previous reports, Tyler Herro is not an “untouchable” in the team’s pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. #HeatTwitter — Ashley Nicole. (@AshNicoleMoss) November 3, 2020

Herro is obviously not the only player in this hypothetical trade package. The Heat would have to include the likes of Bam Adebayo as well.

Is it a wise move for the Heat to trade for Giannis?

For any other team, if they have the chance to acquire Giannis through trade, they should very well pull the trigger.

However, the Heat were so good this season becomes of their ‘switchability’ on defense, and their shooting. Giving away Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and/or Duncan Robinson in a trade for a superstar who does not spread the floor at all, might actually be detrimental to the team.

Additionally, this would be a problem because Jimmy Butler is a drive and dish player, just like Giannis. It would be wise for the Heat to hold onto their assets, and make a run for Giannis when he becomes a free agent