Barcelona will look to stay perfect when they welcome Dynamo Kiev to Camp Nou in Champions League action on Wednesday. Barca has struggled in the league and hasn’t won in four games, most recently coming off a draw with Alaves this past weekend.

Can Lionell Messia and Barca get back on the winning side of things? Make sure you tune in, here is everything you need to know to stream all the Champions League action!

Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kyiv

When: Wednesday, November 4

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: fuboTV

Live Stream: via CBS All Access

UEFA Champions League Starting Lineups

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Neto; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Trincao, Messi, Pedri; Griezmann

Dynamo Kiev possible starting lineup:

Neshcheret; Kedziora, Popov, Shabanov, Zabarnyi; Shepelev, Andriyevskyi; Tsygankov, Lednev, Verbic; Supryaga

Champions League Odds and Betting Lines

UEFA Champions League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 11:50 a.m. ET.

Barcelona (-1250) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (+2500)

