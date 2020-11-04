Manchester United will hit the road to take on the Turkish champion, Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Manchester has been impressive in its first two games, winning both against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig. They will look for three in a row today when they take on the struggling Istanbul, looking for its first win

Istanbul vs. Manchester United

When: Tuesday , November 3

Tuesday Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

12:55 TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

UEFA Champions League Starting Lineups

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Topal; Visca, Ozcan, Kahveci, Turuc; Crivelli

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Van de Beek, Matic; Greenwood, Cavani, Martial

Champions League Odds and Betting Lines

UEFA Champions League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Istanbul (+650) vs. Manchester United (-239)

