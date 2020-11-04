It’s a rematch of last season’s NFC title game when the Green Bay Packers visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. However, these aren’t the same teams from that game, which ended in a 37-20 49ers victory. San Francisco (4-4) has been dealing with major injury issues, but its defense is still playing at a high level, while the Packers (5-2) will go as far as quarterback Aaron Rodgers can take them. Both teams come off losses, with the Seahawks pulling away from the 49ers in a 37-27 victory, while the Vikings gouged the Packers on the ground for a 28-22 win.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium. William Hill lists Green Bay as a five-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 50. Before making any 49ers vs. Packers picks, check out what SportsLine’s resident Green Bay expert, R.J White, has to say.

Packers vs. 49ers spread: Green Bay -5

Packers vs. 49ers over-under: 50

Packers vs. 49ers money line: Green Bay -240, San Francisco +200

GB: QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown for at least 283 yards in five of the seven games.

SF: Rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk has 14 catches for 206 yards over the past two games.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is 6-0 against the spread in its last six games following a straight-up loss, and Rodgers has been among the best quarterbacks in the league. He is completing nearly 66 percent of his passes and is ninth in the league with 1,948 passing yards and third with 20 touchdowns.

Rodgers has relied heavily on receiver Davante Adams, who has 502 yards and seven touchdowns in five games, while running back Aaron Jones is trying to make a return from a calf injury.

Tight end Robert Tonyan has been a key target for Rodgers, scoring on five of his 23 receptions and averaging more than 13 yards per catch. The Packers are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six Thursday night games, and Za’Darius Smith could cause of problems for the 49ers. He is tied for third in the league with six sacks and has a fumble recovery, while San Francisco quarterbacks have been sacked 22 times.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is 6-1-1 against the spread in its last eight games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in its previous game. The Niners threw for 299 yards in the loss, with Nick Mullens putting up 238 and two scores after Jimmy Garoppolo re-injured his ankle. With tight end George Kittle out with a broken foot, receiver Brandon Aiyuk will be a key for Mullens. In fact, he has 28 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns despite a slow start to his rookie season.

The Niners rank sixth in the league in total defense (314.6 yards per game) and fourth against the pass (209). The defense has 10 takeaways, with linebacker Fred Warner leading the way with two picks and a team-high 61 tackles. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has seven passes defended and a pick, while Kerry Hyder (4.5 sacks) and Arik Armstead (1.5) apply the pressure.

