The Houston Texans reportedly have a new quarterback, as NFL agent Mike McCartney tweeted on Wednesday that his client Josh McCown had been signed to the Texans’ active roster. McCown was on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad and appeared to be on the brink of retirement. However, it appears the 41-year-old is not done just yet.



McCown was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft out of Sam Houston State. He’s been a journeyman quarterback, and will be playing for his 12th NFL team. He last played in the Eagles’ wild-card playoff matchup against the Seattle Seahawks last year, and completed 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards. This is an interesting development since the Texans have AJ McCarron to back up Deshaun Watson, but interim head coach Romeo Crennel apparently saw the opportunity to sign a veteran signal-caller and jumped on it.

With McCown now on the Texans’ active roster, it at the very least keeps the Dallas Cowboys from signing him. Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury while Andy Dalton suffered a concussion and is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones even published a piece last week saying that the Cowboys had to sign McCown to save their season.

It’s unknown where exactly McCown will fit in on the Texans’ depth chart, but he certainly brings some experience to this team. In 102 career games, McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for a total of 17,731 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.