When Jimmie Johnson gets behind the wheel of his No. 48 Chevrolet on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, his car will be running an extra special paint scheme, which Hendrick Motorsports unveiled Tuesday. Celebrating their seven-time champion, Johnson will run his final NASCAR event before retiring from full-time racing, and he’ll do it in a silver Camaro.

The metallic look is still accented by the colors of Johnson’s primary sponsor, Ally Financial, and the No. 48 is still printed in traditional neon yellow.

“I’m excited to have that unique, one-of-a-kind-looking race car for my final race,” Johnson said in a Hendrick Motorsports video announcing the paint scheme. “It’s tough to really figure out how you want to handle that and, in my mind, I thought that a chrome car is rarely done in our sport. I think maybe once, maybe twice. But I thought that would be a very fitting way and something very different and unique.”

Johnson will start 26th in the season finale at Phoenix on Sunday.

As HMS noted, the silver background was inspired by “the metallic hues” from Johnson’s record-tying seven NASCAR championship trophies won during his 19-year Cup Series career.

And because Johnson is retiring from full-time racing after Sunday’s race, his fellow Hendrick Motorsports drivers are honoring him as well with their paint schemes. Chase Elliott — the only Hendrick driver still eligible for a championship going into the season finale — Alex Bowman and William Byron will have bright yellow numbers on their Chevrolets as well.

After Johnson steps away from full-time NASCAR, he’ll run 13 IndyCar Series road and street course events in 2021 for Chip Ganassi Racing. And on the NASCAR side of things, Bowman will replace him in the No. 48 Chevrolet, while Kyle Larson will become Hendrick’s fourth driver and will pilot the return of the No. 5 car.

Here’s a closer look at Johnson’s final paint scheme: