SBW Vs BD Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Two sides in a pickle take on each other in a bid to restore semblance in their soiree

With a win in four games, for Sichaun Blue Whales, the foregone 90-80 win against Fujian was their most important of the season till date. Not only did it snap their horrendous losing spree but the overwhelming defensive performance instilled confidence which had long vanished up in smoke for the club.

While the club still has a long way before it can even conjure up rumblings of making it into the pinnacles of the points tally, the side did show that it has the requites calibre to do so. And the one side they would have wanted to come across with wind in their sails in their opponents of the day.

After winning three games on the spin, Beijing Ducks find their season in the middle of a rut. The club has failed to win its last couple of encounters, results which have disrupted the enchanting winning spree the side had embarked on.

SBW Vs BD Fantasy Probable Winner

Although Ducks are struggling to get past the finishing line at the moment, they are serving a stern and daunting test to their adversaries. And they’ll finally be rewarded for their hardwork today with the side pulling off a win in this one.

Probable Playing 5

Sichaun Blue Whales

Su, Yuan, Chen, Jing, Li

Beijing Ducks

Chenran, Liu, Di, Zhu, Li

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Sichuan Vs Ducks

Date And Time: 5th November, Thursday: 10:00am

Best Shooter

Sichaun Blue Whales

Ducks

Best Defender

Sichaun Blue Whales

Ducks

Bygone Encounter

Sichuan Vs Fujian: 90-80

Ducks Vs Guangdong: 107-111

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Playing only his first clash of the season, Jonathan Gibson needed no time to find his feet in the middle. He exploded for a gargantuan 21 points and 6 assists on the day, a performance which saw the point guard dictate play for his side in the attacking facet.

Shooting Guard

He formed a daunting partnership alongside Shuo Fang who had a double-double in the same encounter as the two moved in unison to take their side to within earshot of a win on the day. Sichuan on the other hand will see us opt for Shuo Han as the first pick from the side owing to his ability to work the flanks and shoot his triples.

Small Forward

Responsible for curbing his side’s horrendous losing spree, Jing Hanyi delivered a game winning display for his side the last time around. The small forward pulled off 22 points and 10 rebounds on the day, a well versed and astute showing off attacking basketball.

Beijing Ducks meanwhile see us rope in Xiaochaun Di for the encounter with the player making the most of his windmills and reverse scoops to rake up 20 points.

Power Forward

Yanxi Zhu was a menace inside the paint as well in that contest as his penchant to layup the floating jump points saw him deliver 19 points.

Centre

Ever since Justin Hamilton has made a foray into his side’s gameplan, he’s taken over both attack and defence. Not only can he drop points in the paint but can covert the second chance points and free throws as well, a skill set which earned him 18 points the last time around.

The focal points of everything his side does on the court, Hamed Haddadi is fast rising in stature with him almost delivering a triple-double for his side the last time around.

Star Player

The 18-17 performance he dropped in his previous outing sees Hamed be our star player while Di is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Gibson, Fang, Han, Di, Hanyi, Zhu, Hamed, Justin

