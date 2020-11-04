USATSI



Following the New York Giants’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins decided to throw some criticism at his former team. Specifically, the ex-Giant called out the franchise for drafting quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jenkins posted a photo on his Instagram account in which he wrote “A duke QB over Lamar. N (sic) wonder y they can’t win.. LMMFAO.” While the point is that Jenkins is not convinced Jones is a top-tier quarterback, there’s a problem with his criticism: the Baltimore Ravens selected Lamar Jackson with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, while Jones was drafted by New York in 2019.

Even with the confusing criticism, Jenkins made it clear that he is enjoying the Giants’ struggles, considering the team released him during the 2019 season as a result of a controversial tweet. The veteran cornerback had spent four seasons with the franchise after the Giants signed him to a a five-year, $62.5 million deal back in 2016. Jenkins was with the St. Louis Rams prior to his stop in the Big Apple.

Regardless of what draft class Jackson and Jones were in, the Giants weren’t going to select Jackson with the second overall pick in 2018. With that pick, New York selected star running back Saquon Barkley, who has flashed an abundance of potential during his first three seasons with the team.

Jones definitely hasn’t lit the world on fire since replacing Eli Manning as the team’s starting signal caller early in the 2019 season. In eight games this season, Jones is completing 61.8 percent of his passes to go along with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. There has only been one game in which Jones hasn’t thrown an interception this season.