There are obviously way more important things happening right now and we know you’re probably paying a lot of attention to them on Wednesday.

But if you need a moment of levity, here you go: Ryan Fitzpatrick in very short shorts.

I’ll explain: Fitzpatrick’s now-former teammate Isaiah Ford was traded to the New England Patriots on Tuesday, and the receiver was known for wearing shorts that didn’t come down the leg too far.

So the quarterback paid tribute. There are lots of photos coming out of Wednesday’s practice of the look, and it’s pretty amazing. It’s not the first time he’s wowed us with his sartorial choices.