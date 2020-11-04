Tim Groothuis



Paris Saint-Germain and France could be deprived of Kylian Mbappe’s services for the coming weeks due to the hamstring problem that he picked in during the 3-0 win away at Nantes in Ligue 1 over the weekend.

The 21-year-old scored one and assisted another in the victory at Stade de la Beaujoire before being withdrawn after 74 minutes in some discomfort and sources have told CBS Sports that he could now miss more than just Wednesday’s Champions League Group H clash with RB Leipzig.

Mbappe — who assisted both of Moise Kean’s second half strikes in last week’s 2-0 away win over Istanbul Basaksehir — could also be out of PSG’s Ligue 1 meeting with Rennes at Parc des Princes on Saturday and France’s three November fixtures.

The reigning world champions are due to face Finland in a friendly, as well as Portugal and Sweden in the UEFA Nations League, with Didier Deschamps set to announce his squad later this week.

Mbappe’s unavailability is another blow to PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, who is already doing without Brazil international Neymar, Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, Argentinian attacker Mauro Icardi and Spanish left-back Juan Bernat — all regular starters.

On the topic of Neymar, sources have told CBS Sports that PSG and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have been in talks over the Parisien superstar’s proposed involvement in the upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

PSG are convinced that Neymar will not be fully recovered until after the international break while Brazil coach Tite has not yet replaced his star man in his squad.

The relationship between PSG and the Brazilian federation grew particularly strained during Neymar’s two season-ending metatarsal injuries in each of his first two campaigns in France after moving from Barcelona for €222 million.

Neymar and Mbappe are not expected to be back in action together until Monaco away in Ligue 1 later this month at the earliest.