Over the weekend, the world of MMA came to know about an exciting booking between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz. The fact that both these individuals are champions of their respective divisions, makes it certain that the fight whenever happens will raise more than a million eyebrows.

While, the fighters have verbally agreed to face each other, the bout is still apparently in the early stages and yet to get the official stamp. However, the most encouraging break-out about the fight is it’s potential date. Dana White conveyed at the post UFC Vegas 12 presser that UFC is targeting the first quarter of 2021 for this mega contest. But, on account of Jan Blachowicz’s recent statement, it may get deferred, since the Light Heavyweight champion is not willing to get inside the ring again, before March. Though, he is not reluctant to challenge the Last Style Bender.

In his latest sitting with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Jan Blachowicz expressed his thoughts about becoming the new Light Heavyweight champion, the attention that he is getting since his victory at UFC 253, and also had a few things to say about his new probable opponent the Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

With Israel Adesanya seemingly made as the focal point of this intriguing encounter, and with all the speculations about this clash being a glorified spot in his path to eventually square off against Jon Jones, Jan Blachowicz though, isn’t too concerned about what’s being said.

He says, “It’s not (an) easy fight for Adesanya, it’s gonna be harder fight.”

A few hours after Dana White made this Champion Vs. Champion prospect public, odds began to come out and several outfits reported Adesanya as the clear favorite to win. On being asked about the same, Jan stated he does not pay heed to any such figures.

“I don’t care about this. I am always the underdog.” Jan said, “Lot of people made lot of money after my fight against Dominick Reyes.”

Soon to become a father, Jan Blachowicz is ostensibly not in the mood for a one-on-one right now. However, he did concluded the conversation on a serious note, and sent a rather intimidating message to Israel Adesanya– “Prepare for the legendary Polish power.”

Which laid out what’s possibly about to come.

