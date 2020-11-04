The last two times the Green Bay Packers have played the San Francisco 49ers, they’ve run into a brick wall. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are 0-2 against the Niners since 2019, and not only that, but they’ve been outscored handily, 74-28. That being said, Thursday night’s rematch between the two big-name NFC contenders figures to look a lot different, with San Francisco nursing countless injuries across Kyle Shanahan’s offense and the Packers looking to rebound following a Week 8 loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings.

Can Shanahan scheme up scores regardless of who’s healthy to kick off Week 9? Or are Rodgers and the Packers finally due to take one in this series while repositioning themselves as the class of the NFC North? We’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know to prepare yourself for this prime-time showdown:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV: Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The 49ers have battled injuries all year, but this week, they’ll be especially shorthanded. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has already been ruled out indefinitely. Star tight end George Kittle may be out the rest of the year. And neither Deebo Samuel nor Tevin Coleman appears on track to be available, either. In other words, if it looks like the Niners are trotting out a preseason offense on Thursday, that’s because they basically are. Couple that with their trade of Kwon Alexander, and even the defense will be in transition as it continues to fight its own injury issues.

On the flip side, the Packers are primed for a major bounce-back. Rodgers may have circled this game on his calendar even before the season, but now he’s got the added motivation of trying to erase Sunday’s upset loss to Minnesota, in which he still played well. Green Bay’s running backfield could be extremely limited thanks to both injuries and COVID-19 exposure, so that may pose problems for Matt LaFleur’s attack. The short-week trip to the West Coast isn’t ideal, either. Otherwise, though, the Pack should have no trouble creating big plays against a depth-tested San Francisco secondary and returning to the win column.

Pick: Packers 29, 49ers 16

