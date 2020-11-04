In what will likely be the final trade of the 2020 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins added some depth at running back. According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have acquired running back DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for draft pick compensation. Albert Breer of SI reports that the Dolphins sent a 2021 sixth-round pick in exchange for Washington and a 2021 seventh-round pick. While this wasn’t a blockbuster transaction, it did serve a purpose. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin has a sprained MCL and is expected to miss three games.

Washington has played in just one game this season and rushed three times for a total of five yards while also catching one pass for two yards. With the Chiefs signing Le’Veon Bell and also having Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson behind rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Washington was certainly expendable.

Washington was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. Back during his senior season in 2015, he was named first-team All-Big 12 after leading the conference in rushing yards with 1,492. In 56 career games, Washington has rushed for 1,127 yards and seven touchdowns on 285 attempts and has also caught 89 passes for 615 yards and another touchdown.

The Dolphins have Gaskin Matt Breida, Jordan Howard at running back, but only Gaskin and Breida have played in all seven games so far this season. Miami has recorded just 686 rushing yards all season, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

