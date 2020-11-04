The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet on Thursday Night Football in a rematch of the 2019 NFC Championship Game. San Francisco won that game 37-20, as Raheem Mostert generated 220 yards to advance the Niners to the Super Bowl. Mostert (high ankle sprain) is on injured reserve heading into Thursday Night Football, and popular NFL DFS picks like Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and George Kittle (foot) are also out after both were injured last weekend against the Seahawks. Who can you target in your NFL DFS stacks with those stars sidelined?

How will the Packers balance their offense with running back Aaron Jones (calf) potentially out for the third straight week and Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon both sidelined due to COVID-19? Before finalizing any Thursday Night Football DFS picks, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 8, McClure had Packers wide reciver Davante Adams in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Adams piled up a whopping three touchdowns catches, returning around 30 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. 49ers

We can tell you one of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 9 is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 16-year veteran is enjoying another fine season, having thrown for 1,948 yards and 20 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Should Rodgers continue this pace, he would finish with 4,453 yards and a career-best 46 touchdowns against just five picks.

Rodgers has compiled a 113.0 passer rating so far in 2020, his best since a scintillating 2011 season that saw him win the first of two NFL MVP awards. The Packers could be without their top three running backs, which means Rodgers will be depended on even more for offensive output in a must-win game. Fire him up as one of the highest-floor NFL DFS picks of the entire slate.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Rodgers with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. The veteran receiver has been nearly unstoppable this season, having already recorded 43 catches for 502 yards and seven touchdowns.

Adams is tied for first in the NFL in touchdown receptions (seven), and he’s now scored five touchdowns in his last two games. In Green Bay’s defeat against the Vikings last week, Adams hauled in seven of 12 targets for 53 yards and three scores.

Now, Adams will look to have similar success against a San Francisco defense that was torched for four touchdowns last week against the Seahawks. Adams is Green Bay’s clear-cut No. 1 receiving option, so confidently lock him into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against San Francisco.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. 49ers

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.