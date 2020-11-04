MU Vs CF Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: The two conferences meet as Minnesota United and Chicago Fire battle it out in the middle today.

With nothing clink for them in the Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire head to the Western Conference in a bid to put to bed their horrendous form. Bereft of a win in their last four clashes, the side has ended up losing out on a top 10 spot courtesy of an ever diminishing goal difference.

The only silver lining for the side in this period of peril is the fact that despite their downtick in form, the club continues to remain within earshot of regaining its top 10 status. It’s a narrative which makes the need to peddle out a win today all the more important as the side looks to breathe down the necks of Atlanta United.

Where Chicago Fire have gone off the boil, Western Conference side Minnesota United elsewhere are in a rich vein of form. Having shunned the aberrations bogging them down previously, the has stormed its way into 6th spot with the team undefeated in its last five affairs.

MU Vs CF Fantasy Probable Winner

Although Minnesota have been hit by injuries, the side should be able to navigate its way past that plight to register a hard fought win today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Minnesota United have been rocked hard by injuries with Tyler, Ike, Luis, Alonso, Dotson and Hayes all out for the side for this affair.

Kenneth will be ruled out for the event with an ongoing injury.

Minnesota United

Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Ethan Finlay, Kevin Molino, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Mason Toye, Marlon Hairston

Chicago Fire

Kenneth Kronholm, Mauricio Pineda, Francisco Calvo, Boris Sekulic, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Gaston Gimenez, Jonathan Bornstein, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Beric, Ignacio Aliseda

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: Minnesota United Vs Chicago Fire

Date And Time: 5th November, Thursday- 6:30am IST

Venue: Allianz Field, Minnesota

Top Goal Scorer

Minnesota United

Chicago Fire

Bygone Encounter

Minnesota United Vs Colorado Rapids: 2-1

Nashville Vs Chicago Fire: 1-1

Goal-Keeper

With Minnesota United seeing a string of their regular attacking names spend time on the injury bed, Chicago Fire know they stand a chance of quashing their opponent’s attacking ventures. And as long as Robert Shuttleworth is out plying his skill set in the middle, the side will be quietly confident of making life worrisome for their opponents.

Defenders

Minnesota United’s resurrection in the league has been born out of a new found resillinace and guile defensively. The side has pulled off three cleansheets in its last five fixtures, a side which has turned the best of teams white as a sheet at the moment.

This well discipled and astute brand of defending sees us opt for all of Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall and Romain Metanire for the day while Francisco Calvo is our singular selection from the visiting team.

Midfielders

Kevin Molino has ensured that his side haven’t been perturbed by Lod’s injury in the slightest. He’s upped the ante ever since Lod has been ruled out, emerging as the club’s new top scorer with 6 goals to see him line up for us today.

We are going to link him up with Jan Gregus who has the four assists to his name. Three assist man Emanuel Reynoso and Ethan Finlay wrap up the quartet from the club for the imminent showdown. Djordje Mihailovic’s ability to square the ball to his counterparts in lethal positions has seen him pile on five assists to see him be our pick from the Fire team.

Strikers

The stoutheaded Robert Beric has helped himself to the 9 goals this season, ones which see him close out for framework for the tie.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His six strikes will see Molino captain our team while Beric is the vice-captain for the day.

Fantasy Team

Robert, Dibassy, Boxall, Metanire, Calvo, Finlay, Reynoso, Molino, Mihailovic, Gregus, Beric

