The month of November is awards season for Major League Baseball. On Tuesday night, MLB kicked things off as the league revealed the winners for the 2020 Gold Glove Awards.

Unlike in a normal season, this year’s Rawlings Baseball Gold Gloves aren’t being determined by manager and coach voting; rather, they’re being determined by numbers and numbers alone because the regional schedule prevented those voters from getting a proper look at every candidate in their respective leagues.

A player at each position in each league wins, giving us 18 winners in all.

This year featured 11 first-time Gold Glove winners, including White Sox rookie Luis Robert. On the other end of the continuum Nolan Arenado and Alex Gordon each claimed his eighth career Gold Glove. In the case of Gordon, who’s already announced his retirement, he takes home a Gold Glove in his final big league season. Mookie Betts, meantime, won his fifth Gold Glove and first as a National Leaguer. At the team level, the Indians, Rangers, Cubs, and Cardinals each had two winners apiece for 2020.

Below are the 2020 winners and finalists with each player’s career Gold Glove total, including this year’s awards, in parentheses.

American League

Pitcher: Griffin Canning, Angels (1)

Other finalists: Kenta Maeda, Twins (0); Zach Plesac, Cleveland (0)

Catcher: Roberto Perez, Cleveland (2)

Other finalists: Yasmani Grandal, White Sox (0); James McCann, White Sox (0)

First Base: Evan White, Mariners (1)

Other finalists: Yuli Gurriel, Astros (0); Matt Olson, Athletics (2)

Second Base: Cesar Hernandez, Cleveland (1)

Other finalists: Danny Mendick, White Sox (0); Jonathan Schoop, Tigers (0); Nicky Lopez, Royals (0)

Shortstop: J.P. Crawford, Mariners (1)

Other finalists: Carlos Correa, Astros (0); Niko Goodrum, Tigers (0)

Third Base: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Rangers (1)

Other finalists: Yoan Moncada, White Sox (0); Gio Urshela, Yankees (0)

Left Field: Alex Gordon, Royals (8)

Other finalists: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays (0); Kyle Tucker, Astros (0)

Center Field: Luis Robert, White Sox (1)

Other finalists: Byron Buxton, Twins (1); Ramon Laureano, Athletics (0)

Right Field: Joey Gallo, Rangers (1)

Other finalists: Clint Frazier, Yankees (0); Anthony Santander, Orioles (0)

National League

Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves (1)

Other finalists: Kyle Hendricks, Cubs (0); Alec Mills, Cubs (0)

Catcher: Tucker Barnhart, Reds (2)

Other finalists: Willson Contreras, Cubs (0); Jacob Stallings, Pirates (0)

First Base: Anthony Rizzo, Cubs (4)

Other finalist: Brandon Belt, Giants (0); Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks (3)

Second Base: Kolten Wong, Cardinals (2)

Other finalists: Adam Frazier, Pirates (0); Nico Hoerner, Cubs (0)

Shortstop: Javier Baez, Cubs (1)

Other finalists: Miguel Rojas, Marlins (0); Dansby Swanson, Braves (0)

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies (8)

Other finalists: Brian Anderson, Marlins (0); Manny Machado, Padres (2)

Left Field: Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals (1)

Other finalists: Shogo Akiyama, Reds (0); David Peralta, Diamondbacks (1)

Center Field: Trent Grisham, Padres (1)

Other finalists: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves (0); Cody Bellinger, Dodgers (1)

Right Field: Mookie Betts, Dodgers (5)

Other finalists: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies (0); Jason Heyward, Cubs (5)

The winners of the Platinum Glove, which goes to the top defender in each league, will be announced on Nov. 6. The Platinum Glove includes a fan vote component, and you can cast your vote here.