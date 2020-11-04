MI vs DC Qualifier-1 Fantasy Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 5 November 2020 (Dubai). The top-2 sides of the league-stages are up against each other with a chance to qualify for the Grand Finale of IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier-1 match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians finished the league phase of the tournament as table-toppers and are looking like the most stable side in the tournament. They lost their last game of the campaign but, they will welcome their key bowlers in this game which will certainly strengthen the team. The arrival of Rohit Sharma is certainly a big plus for the side as he is the captain of the side and is a top player as well.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, struggled in the second half of the tournament but managed to finish in the top-2 places. The side is struggling at the moment and they need some inspirational performances from their senior players. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are struggling to find their feet whereas the lower-order is struggling as well. They certainly depend on the bowling Rabada and Nortje who have been brilliant in the tournament. The capitals need to punch above their weights in order to get a victory here.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 173.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 24; Batting 1st Won: 16; Batting 2nd Won: 8

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Mumbai Indians – Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, and Kieron Pollard.

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Marcus Stoinis.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kagiso Rabada.

MI vs DC Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Quinny started the tournament on a slow note but, he certainly gathered pace in the 2nd half of the tournament. He has scored 443 runs at an average of 36.92 and is the best option available in the keeping category.

MI vs DC Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10) and Ajinkya Rahane (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan is the 3rd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 525 runs under his belt at an average of 47.73. He scored a brilliant half-century in the last game of the tournament, whereas Rahane also scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and proved his class. He is going to be an asset in this game at the number 3 position.

Rohit Sharma (Price 10) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit is back in the side and is going to be an automatic pick considering his quality with the bat whereas, Surya is one of the most consistent players of the side and has scored at an average of 41. He is an asset at the number 3 position and was really good in the last game as well.

MI vs DC Team All-Rounders

Daniel Sams (Price 8) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Sams was the highest wicket-taker of the Big Bash League last season and is a really good left-arm seam bowler. He is mainly picked to manage credits in the game.

MI vs DC Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Both the South African players are on fire this season and have taken loads of wickets for the Capitals. Rabada is the highest wicket-taker of the season with 25 wickets under his belt whereas, Nortje has picked 19 wickets. They are genuine wicket-takers.

Trent Boult (Price 9), Rahul Chahar (Price 8.5), and James Pattinson (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Boult has 20 scalps under his name this season and has been the 2nd best bowler of the side whereas, Chahar is leading the spin bowling line-up of the side with 15 wickets. Pattinson, on the other hand, has also picked 11 wickets this season. All three of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shikhar Dhawan and Quinton de Kock

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rohit Sharma and Kagiso Rabada

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.