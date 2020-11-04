Champions League Group H action resumes on Matchday 3 this Wednesday as Manchester United travel to Turkey to face Istanbul Basaksehir. United are 2-0-0 and coming off of that shocking 5-0 win over RB Leipzig, while Istanbul Basaksehir lost 2-0 to PSG and sit in the cellar of the group with no points and no goal scored. United can take command of the group with a win, while Istanbul need something to keep their hopes of moving on alive.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4 | Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

Location: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu — Istanbul, Turkey

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Man United -250; Draw +370; Istanbul +700

Storylines

Man United: They’ve been the most surprising performers of UCL so far with two big wins over PSG and RB Leipzig. There is no reason why they shouldn’t keep it going here against the Turkish side. United can dominate the ball, create plenty of chances and win. As long as they don’t commit silly errors in defense, the three points will be there for the taking.

Istanbul Basaksehir: After two defeats, they have to be entering desperation mode. While finishing second and advancing seems nearly impossible at this point, they still can get into the conversation for third place and Europa League, but they are likely to need at least a win against United in the next two games to have a shot. To do that, they must contain United’s attack and sit deep, hoping to capitalize on an inconsistent United defense.

Prediction

Marcus Rashford keeps it going as United win comfortably in the end. Pick: Man United 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 1