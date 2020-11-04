Jurgen Klopp hailed his Liverpool front three as unstoppable after Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah found the net in a 5-0 demolition of Atalanta.

In what was billed as Liverpool’s toughest test of the Champions League group stage against last season’s quarterfinalists Klopp’s side hit exhilarating heights to crush Atalanta with Jota scoring a superb hat-trick that took his tally to seven in 10 games since his $53.5 million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mane and Salah added further gloss to the scoreline and had their manager purring about a performance that ranks among the best by any club in the competition so far this season.

“That was a performance we needed tonight,” Klopp said. “My boys played an incredible game, the frontline defending and attacking was outstanding. Midfield: organization, desire, readiness. Top level, [the] last line [of defence] pushing up and knowing the threat Atalanta can cause.

“You win a game 5-0, you could score more goals but our goalie had to still make three world-class saves. Overall a really good game.

“It’s about the players, it was difficult against us tonight, I don’t think anyone could’ve defended against Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota so it wasn’t about the tactics or our system it was about the team.”

Jota’s hat-trick and his fine form will prompt questions as to whether he should replace Roberto Firmino in Klopp’s strongest side, breaking up an attacking trident that has propelled Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League titles.

Firmino has scored five goals for Liverpool in 2020, a tally Jota bettered with his second goal tonight, though the Brazilian and his supporters would point out that he brings far more to the attack than just his scoring output.

It is a debate that Klopp was desperate to cool in his postmatch press conference, where he insisted that Jota’s success should not be seen as a negative for Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah celebrate in Liverpool’s 5-0 UCL win over Atalanta.

Getty Images



“In the moment when somebody is shining we immediately speak about another player who played what feels like 500 games in a row. Without Bobby Firmino we would not even be in the Champions League.

“For us it is important that we have more than 11. Tonight, Diogo played a super, super game but that says nothing about Bobby, and has nothing to do with me causing headaches. I am more than happy that the boys played like they played tonight.”

For Jota, his treble against Atalanta extended an impressive record in European competitions with the 23-year-old having already netted two Europa League hat-tricks with Wolves. He is relishing life with his new teammates, particularly Salah and Mane.

“I’m playing in the best team of my career so far,” Jota said. “I don’t know if it’s the best moment of my career but obviously scoring goals is my way of playing football. I’m happy with this, a great win away in Champions League, a good moment and a good night.

“Obviously [Salah and Mane] are two world class players, we all know their quality which makes it easier for me to do my job because they are outstanding and we had a great game together today.”