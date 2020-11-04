LEP Vs PSG Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: RB Leipzig’s electric start comes to a thudding halt with two defeats on the bounce.

The last week has threatened to completely unravel the resplendent start RB Leipzig had gotten off to in the 2020-21 season. Not only was the side thumped in the Champions League but also ended up losing out on its top spot in the Bundesliga.

Routed 5-0 by Manchester United, RB Leipzig arguably delivered their worst display this season. The club never really arrived for its match, a clash where they were thoroughly outshone in every department of the game as they made a meal of a contested they were largely touted to atleast pull off a draw over.

Ensuing that trouncing, the side was putdown by Borussia Monchengladbach, two results which have seen the side go on a downward. Its this regressing form which makes today’s upcoming contest against PSG all the more important as the side looks to wrench its way out of the soup it finds itself in.

LEP Vs PSG Fantasy Probable Winner

And although they are up against a stern and stiff test in the form of PSG, RB Leipzig can easily rekindle their season today. PSG have been wiped out by injuries, a paper thin side RB Leipzig should manage to defeat by the one goal margin.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Lukas, Nordi and Lamer have all sustained injuries ahead of the day’s encounter.

PSG are riddled with injuries with Juan, Paredes, Icardi, Marco, Neymar and Draxler out for the club.

RB Leipzig

Gulasci, Henrichs, Orban, Upamecano, Angelino, Kampl, Sabitzer, Nkunku, Forsberg, Olmo, Poulsen

PSG

Navas, Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Herrera, Marquinhos, Gueye, Sarabia, Kean, Mbappe

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: RB Leipzig Vs PSG Group H

Date And Time: 5th November, Thursday- 1:30am IST

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Top Scorer

RB Leipzig



PSG

Bygone Encounter

Manchester United Vs RB Leipzig: 5-0

Basaksehir Vs PSG: 0-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Keylor Navas was responsible for PSG’s cleansheet the last time around. Despite being rattled by a plethora of shots, he decided to stand firm in the face of adversary, a performance which makes him our shot stopper for the clash.

Defenders

RB Leipzig might have lost their way defensively across the course of the last week but that doesn’t discount the side’s defensive form throughout this season. The club has let in a meagre four goals in the Bundesliga, a defensive setup which can easily end up shunning this timid PSG attack from scoring.

It’s a sound and company backline, one which sees us ingrain in place Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg and Benjamin Henrichs from it.

Midfielders

He had hit two goals for RB :Leipzig this season, ones which have paid testament to Angelino’s versatility as a player. Joining up is Christopher Nkunku who has the one assists to show for his unnerving hardwork on the field.

Kevin Kampl with the one assist as well will close the triad of pick from the side while PSG on the other hand see us opt for Angel and Pablo Sarabia. With the side devoid of the services of its regular names in attack, all the attacking onus will fall flatly on these two names, players who’ll be asked to express themselves freely out in the middle.

Strikers

Moise Kean scored both of his side’s goals in the club’s first win of the season to see him complete our set of picks from PSG. The opposition on the other hand will see us bring in Youssef Poulsen, a striker who has emerged as a player to be revered given the manner in which he’s spearheaded his side’s attack.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Poulsen’s ability to come up with scorching hits see him captain our side while Nkunku is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Navas,Upamecano,Henrichs,Halstenberg,Angelino,Nkunku,Kampl,Sarabia,Di Maria,Poulsen,Moise-Kean

