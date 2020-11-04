LAG Vs SS Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Seattle Sounders’ lose their grip on top spot as the club wanes and regresses in form.

At the halfway mark of MLS 2020-21, Seattle Sounders were torching their way towards asserting themselves of first place in the Western Conference. The most well endowed, clinical and well rounded side in the conference, the side was not only emerging as an outright favourite for the conference title but the MLS prestigious trophy as well.

However, ever since then, the team has unfortunately fallen apart. The side’s teetering form has seen them win just one of their last five fixtures, results which have not only seen the relinquish first place but flounder to sit in third position as things stand.

With the gap between them and top spot ever widening now with the club staring at a five point deficit, Seattle Sounders will be well aware that things cant continue in the same fashion for them. The side is yearning for a win, a hunger it will be eager to quench when it takes on LA Galaxy this Thursday.

LAG Vs SS Fantasy Probable Winner

Completely off color this season with absolutely nothing clicking for them, its fair to say that this season has come to an early end for LA Galaxy. Their defence has horrifically fallen apart, a backline which will be rattled by Seattle.

Probable Playing 11

LA Galaxy

Bingham, Feltscher, Gonzales, Steres, Polenta, Corona, Araujo, Santos, Alvarez, Antuna, Zubak

Seattle Sounders

Frei, Smith, Kee-hee, Torres, Leerdam, Roldan, Raul, Gustav and , Svensson, Jones, Lodeiro, Morris, Ruidiaz

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: LA Galaxy Vs Seattle Sounders

Date And Time: 5th November, Thursday- 8:30am IST

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

Top Goal Scorer

LA Galaxy

Pavon: 8 Goals, 3 Assists

Seattle Sounders

Ruidiaz: 9 Goal, 3 Assists

Bygone Encounter

LA Galaxy Vs Real Salt Lake City: 2-1

Colorado Rapids Vs Seattle Sounders: 3-1

Goal-Keeper

David Bingham has been the only player even slightly interested in bolstering LA Galaxy’s fast unravelling backline. The shot stopper has been unfazed by the lack of support, a name who has done all the dirty work for his side.

Defenders

So impeccable was Seattle Sounders’ defensive record when they were dominating the conference that the side still has the finest defensive record despite leaking three goals the last time around. This is a side which is struggling to emulate that form but is clearly endowed with players who can help the club wrench out of the impasse it finds itself engulfed in.

It sees us opt for Kelvin Leerdam, Nouhou Tolo and Yeimar Gomez-Andrade from the side while the opposition will be represented by Giancarlo Gonzalez.

Midfielders

Up against a side which has offered absolutely no resistance, character or determination in defence, for Seattle Sounders, this is a fixture to rekindle their attacking touch. They are up against a LA Galaxy that has been battered for 42 goals, a side Nicolas Lodeiro can run rings around and add to the five goals and three assists he has.

The team’s main creator with four assists, Cristian Roldan will be his partner for the encounter while the versatile Perry Kitchen will represent our side from LA Galaxy owing to his ability to occupy pinch perfect oppositions and maintain his side’s defensive shape.

Strikers

Top scorer for Seattle, Raul Ruidiaz with the 9 goals was always going to be instilled in our framework with Jody Morris who has the 7 goals slotting in next to him. The other side of the grass will see us indulge in the services of Cristian Pavon, the team’s leading scorer with 8 goals and three assists in his kitty.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Raul’s 9 goals and 3 assists will see him lead our team out as the captain for the day while Nicolas is our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Bingham, Tolo, Leerdam, Gonzalez, Yeimar, Nicolas, Roldan, Kitchen, Raul, Pavon, Morris

