KZN Vs REV Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: A win for either side takes them to three wins in Group A.

On a two game losing spree, Venezia showed that they won’t just roll over and admit defeat this season. The side came roaring back the last time it took to the court, forcing its contest all the way down into overtime before eventually prevailing 88-82 on the day.

While the club still has a long, gruelling and bumpy road to traverse before it can lay claim to a top 4 spot in Group, the bygone gritty and plucky win augurs well for the club. The fight and character put on show by the club on the day are traits the side will be looking to emulate today as it strives to register two wins on the spin today.

Where Venezia saw their foray into overtime result in a narrow win, Unics Kazan on the other hand saw their overtime soiree end in a defeat for the club. The 93-91 defeat to Joventut put the brakes on the side’s two game winning spin, a spree the club will be having aspirations of rekindling when they step out onto the court today.

KZN Vs REV Fantasy Probable Winner

Akin to their previous scrimmages, both the sides will be embroiled in a closely contested tie today as well. What will eventually see the scales tilt in the home side’s favour is their ability to shoot all across the field.

Probable Playing 5

Unics Kazan

Morgan, Brown, Wolters, White, Smith

Reyer Venezia

Bramos, Fotu, Stone, Watt, Tonut

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Unics Kazan Vs Reyer Group A

Date And Time: 4th November, Wednesday: 9:30pm

Venue: Basket-Hall Kazan, Kazan

Best Shooter

Unics Kazan

Reyer Venezia

Best Defender

Unics Kazan

Reyer Venezia

Bygone Encounter

Unics Kazan Vs Joventut: 91-93

Venezia Vs Bahcesehir: 88-82

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Our first pick of the day will come in the form of Venezia’s Julyan Stone. One of the most tenacious names present at the club, the point guard ended up exploding for 10 defensive rebounds the last time he took to the court.

Unics Kazan will also see their point guard find representation in this docket of our setup. In Nate Wolters, the club has at its disposal an imperious name, a player whose ability to shoot from the flank saw him drop 15 points the last time around.

Shooting Guard

A crucial part of his side’s stern showing against a staunch opposition like Joventut, Jamar Smith showed that he’s capable of delivering against the best of the clubs. He had 10 points, 5 dimes and 4 boards on the day, a showing which makes him an instant pick for us today.

Small Forward

With Unics cracking under attacking pressure the last time around, Venezia will hand Michael Bramos a free hand to express himself. He is someone who has an innate ability to down the triples, a skill set which saw him earn 16 points in his foregone showing.

Power Forward

Joining up with him for the encounter is Isaac Fotu, a power forward capable of providing unbridled support to his side’s aspirations of dropping points in the paint.

Up against a defensively vulnerable Venezia defensive setup, Jordan Morgan can end up going berserk today. The Unics Kazan man went on a rampage in his first showing for the club, shooting a 23 point display, points accompanied by 8 attacking rebounds.

Okaro White was equally influential in that outing with him pulling off 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Centre

Teams have had no answer till now on how to curb John Brown from shooting inside the paint. Be it his offhanded shots or jump shots, his gamut of shooting expertise have been on full display in the marquee league this season.

Star Player

His 23 point performance sees Morgan be our star player while Brown is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Wolters, Stone, Smith, Bramos, Morgan, White, Fotu, Brown

