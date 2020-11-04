LeBron James added another call for action to his social justice campaign today. His close friend Brandon’s sister Erica Weems was shot dead.

With the presidential elections finished and counting going on in full swing, the whole world is looking on at USA. NBA players are more vocal than usual about elections this time around. In the midst of this, a sad event has shaken LeBron James’s life.

Never one to shy away from sharing his views against violence, James took to Twitter to mourn the death of one of his beloved. Brandon Weems is a friend of LeBron’s dating back to his high school days. Erica Weems was his sister, aged 37.

Ericka Weems found dead with gunshot wound in the head, LeBron James demands justice for her

Family members found Ericka in her bedroom around 3 p.m. on Monday with a gunshot wound to the head. Akron’s Summit County Medical Examiner ruled the case a homicide. It is unclear as of now as to what may have been the motive of the crime.

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

Police investigations are currently on for this crime. But the perpetrators remain at large as of today. This marks another incident of violence against blacks in the chequered record of Ohio state.

LeBron raised his voice against the killing of Breonna Taylor by two law enforcement personnel at her Louisville home. He was also involved in raising awareness about police brutality and racial profiling of black people.

The George Floyd homicide served as a wake-up call to the American nation about the racism problem plaguing it. With Joe Biden set to make it to the White House, one can expect some policy reform starting at the top.