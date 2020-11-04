IBKS Vs MUN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Mismatch set to see Manchester United cruise their way through to a third win in a row.

Sitting in the pinnacles of Group H of the Champions League, Manchester United have done everything in the tournament which they have been founding lacking of in the Premier League. The side has to its name two sublime results with wins over RB Leipzig and PSG taking them all the way into first place.

These were envisaged to be encounters the club would massively struggle to make its presence felt in, narratives which make the club’s opening two wins all the more exceptional. They schooled RB Leipzig 5-0 the last time around, dishing out a hammering which few had envisioned coming the club’s way.

Where Manchester United have been largely perfect till now in the frontier competition, Istanbul Basaksehir on the other hand have been equally dismal. The club has been defeated in both of its encounters till now, results which are fast fulfilling a prophecy many had made when the club was drawn up in a testing group.

IBKS Vs MUN Fantasy Probable Winner

A lopsided affair, we had little qualms in determining the day’s winner from this clash. This is going to be a tie where Manchester United walk all over their opponents to record their third win on the spin.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Nacer, Azubuike, Hasan and Caicara are all out with their absence ascribed to injury issues.

Alex is yet to recover from COVID which will see him be sidelined for this contest.

Istanbul Basaksehir

Gunok, Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo, Topal, Visca, Ozcan, Kahveci, Turuc, Crivelli

Manchester United

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Pogba, Van de Beek, Matic, Greenwood, Cavani, Martial

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: Basaksehir Vs Manchester United Group H

Date And Time: 4th November, Wednesday- 11:25pm IST

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Top Scorer

Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United

Bygone Encounter

Basaksehir Vs PSG: 0-2

Manchester United Vs RB Leipzig: 5-0

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

The only reason Istanbul Basaksehir have been able to veer clear of certain hammerings is due to goal-keeper Mert Gunok. He has swept everything sent down his way under the mat, a player who has waged a lone battle for the club defensively.

Defenders

Up against two stellar attacking sides, Manchester United have come out of those fixtures unblemished. The side has convened a cleansheet in those two affairs, matches which have seen the club let in the solitary goal till now.

And with their opponents yet to score, this can easily unfold into another cleansheet for Manchester United. It sees us opt for all of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Axel Tuanzebe from the side.

Midfielders

Given the identity of the opposition awaiting them today, Manchester United are set to hand out second fiddle players a chance out in the middle today. It will see Juan Mata feature for the club for the first time this season and given his ability to keep the ball moving quickly, he are making him the first pick from the side.

Fred has been immaculate till now for the side, clobbering attacking plays to turnover possession for his side. The visiting team on the other hand will see us opt for an entire trivalent of names, players who have managed to stand tall amongst their counterparts.

Irfan Can Kahveci, Edin Visca and Deniz Turuc have all shown the stomach for a fight, throwing the kitchen sink and more at the opponents to see us indulge in all the players from the side.

Strikers

Scoring a hattrick against RB Leipzig, Marcus Rashford was always going to find a place in our setup with us pairing him alongside Anthony Martial who has the one goal and one assist.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Rashford’s four goals see him emerge as our captain for the tie while Martial is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Gunok, Shaw, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Fred, Turuc, Visca, Mata, Irfan, Rashford, Martial

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.