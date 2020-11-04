GST Vs SL Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Shanxi’s resurrection awaits its sterns test today when Guangdong come calling.

After slumping to three defeats on the spin, Shanxi Loongs have finally managed to settle into their groove in CBA 2020-21. With two wins on the bounce, the club has not only put the brakes on a losing spree threatening to push it into the trenches of the league standings but also shown that they posses the calibre to keep making gradual strides in the league.

The biggest test of the side’s acumen comes today with the team squaring off against Guangdong Southern Tigers. With five wins on the spin, Guangdong are fast emerging as a side which can challenge for this edition’s prestigious title, a team which has not put a single wrong poot forward in the league at the moment.

The side’s 111-017 win over Beijing Ducks the last time around was a wholesome and clinical showing, one where the club hung onto the finest of straws to ease its way to a win. The club showed fight and character in abundance in the contest, traits which will serve them well in the time to follow.

GST Vs SL Fantasy Probable Winner

Shanxi’s recent resurgence will see them dish out a stern test to their opponents but the club will ultimately fall short infront of Guangdong’s exuberant attacking brunt.

Probable Playing 5

Guangdong

Rui, Zhou, Junfei, Du, Xu

Shanxi Loongs

Ren, Chang, Ge, Yi, Tian

Match Details

CBA 2020-21

Match: Guangdong Vs Shanxi

Date And Time: 5th November, Thursday: 5:05pm

Best Shooter

Guangdong

Shanxi Loongs

Best Defender

Guangdong

Shanxi Loongs

Bygone Encounter

Ducks Vs Guangdong: 107-111

Shanxi Vs Fujian: 102-85

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

There’s been a clear downtick in his form off late but despite that, we’ll still be roping in Rui Zhao for the forthcoming showdown. He had 10 points to his name in his previous appearance, a showing which came despite him not being at his clinical best.

Shooting Guard

In a fixture which swung his side’s wat by a measly 4 points, Marshon Brooks ended up sealing the win for his club. He touched the roof with 31 points, a player whose veracity when dropping the field points left the opposition flummoxed.

If there’s one name who can put a halt to Guangdong’s sensational winning spree, its Jamaal Franklin. He’s the focal points of his side’s attack, a player whose ball handling abilities saw him deliver 18 points and 7 dimes the last time around.

Liu Guangcen had 14 points in the same fixture to see him link up with Franklin.

Small Forward

Shuai Yuan ended up with 13 points and 6 rebounds in the same contest to see him complete the trio of attacking picks from the side for the day’s outing. Guangdong elsewhere will be represented by Sonny Weems who utilised his expansive traits to shoot 22 points inside the paint.

Power Forward

Junfei Ren has emerged as a defensive mainstay for Guangdong. He’s quashed almost everything the opposition have tried to throw at him, a player who swept everything under the mat the last time around to pull off 9 boards.

Centre

Also protecting the rim for his side on the day was Zhou Peng with 6 rebounds to see him form the defensive pairing from the club for us.

Star Player

His 31 point game winning display sees Brooks be our star player for the contest while Franklin is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Zhao, Brooks, Guangcen, Franklin, Weems, Yuan, Ren, Peng

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.