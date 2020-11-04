Ryan Russillo states that Gordon Hayward may be wanting out of Boston to enter free agency this year.

The Boston Celtics have been consistently successful for the past couple of years. They have reached the Eastern Conference Finals, 3 out of the last 4 years. This was done with a rotating roster of players.

The 2020 Boston Celtics have a deadly 4 man group on offense, consisting of Tatum, Walker, Brown, and Gordon Hayward.

Hayward is quite an interesting player in this year’s free agency as he has a player option. He is yet to decide whether to pick it up or not.

Ryan Russillo talks about Gordon Hayward’s potential free agency

Gordon Hayward signed a massive 4 year/ $127 million deal with the Celtics prior to the 2017-18 season. However, in the first game of that season, he broke his foot, ruling him out for the season.

Now, whilst entering the final year of this deal, Russillo speculates on what Hayward is inclined to do.

While on the Bill Simmons podcast, Russillo said, “I’ve heard Gordon Hayward does want out, but I don’t know if he’s going to get the money. He’s not opting out of that huge number unless he knows he’s getting the deal.”

Mavericks Free Agency 2020: Gordon Hayward’s Intriguing Fit In Dallas https://t.co/anrjKDOmxZ — The Mavs Blog (@TheMavsBlog) November 4, 2020

The huge number Ryan is talking about is $34 million. The former All-Star’s contract was back loaded, making this final year his highest paying.

Should Gordon Hayward opt out of his player option?

Opting out would make Hayward an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to play wherever he pleases. However, there is almost a guarantee he will not be paid anything close to $34 million on his next deal.

He was signed to that contract before he broke his foot. Hayward hasn’t been that same All-Star he used to be, prior to his injury.

Though he is still a great player, and would be sought after as wings are at an all time high demand, it would in his best interest, financially, to opt into his player option.