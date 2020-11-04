GEN Vs TOR Fantasy team Prediction : Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Torino look to register their first win of the season when they come across a beleaguered Genoa outfit.

Ever since their opening day contest, Genoa have failed to contribute anything meaningful in Serie A 2020-21. The club has gone onto slump into 15th place in the points tally with the club devoid of a win in four successive clashes, results which have seen them emerge as a meek and timid opposition.

It’s been the attacking side of the game which makes for a real cause of concern for the club. The side has a measly five goals to show for its travails till now, a dreary and lacklustre attack which sides have found way too easy to clobber and decimate.

Its this sorry and sluggish attacking docket which will instil confidence in Tornio’s ranks ahead of the forthcoming clash. Yet to win a contest in the league, the club is in dire need of its first three points with the side losing four of its five encounters in the ongoing edition of the league.

Probable Winner

Despite their plight, we envision this contest swinging in Torino’s favour. They went onto score three times in their seven goal thriller against Lazio, an empathic attacking display which will see them accrue their first three points of the season come this Wednesday.

Probable Playing 11

Stefano, Francesco, Davide and Eldor have all sustained injuries for Genoa.

Daniele, Simon and Izzo all attribute their absence away from the field to ongoing injury concerns.

Genoa

Perin, Biraschi, Goldaniga, Zapata, Pellegrini, Lerager, Behrami, Rovella, Zajc, Pjaca, Scamacca

Torino

Sirigu, Vojvoda, Bremer, Lyanco, Rodriguez, Meite, Rincon, Linetty, Lukic, Verdi, Bonazzoli

Match Details

Serie A2020-21

Match:Genoa Vs Torino

Date And Time: 4thNovember,Wednesday- 9:30pm IST

Venue:Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Where To Watch: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

Genoa

Torino

Bygone Encounter

Sampdoria Vs Genoa: 1-1

Torino Vs Lazio: 3-4

GEN Vs TOR Fantasy team Picks

Goal-Keeper

The only reason Genoa have been able to huff and puff their way to a couple of draws is due to the services of Mattia Perin. The club’s shot stopper has done everything in his repertoire to banish attacking plays from his sight to help bolster an otherwise languishing attack.

Defenders

Although Torino were hit for four goals the last time they stepped out to the middle to take their tally to a horrendous 15 goals shipped in 5 affairs, we will still be opting for a trio of picks from their side here. The club is up against an outfit which has a meagre 5 goals in 5 matches, a side which can finally see Tornio quench their hunger for a cleansheet.

We begin with fullback Mergin Vojvoda with the player having delivered two assists for his side. Partnering him is the tenacious duo of Ricardo Rodriguez and Tomas Rincon.

Midfielders

With Belotti nursing an injury at the moment, all the onus of scoring for the club today falls squarely on the shoulder of Sasa Lukic. The club’s second highest scorer, he’s capable of foraging his way goals against a club which has shipped 10 goals to see him be a must have pick for us today.

Karol Linetty who has the one goal joins up with him along with Simone Verdi who has the one assist to his name with Soualiho Meite wrapping up the quartet from the visiting setup. The lone pick from the home side meanwhile will be in the form of Miha Zajc, a player who has scoured his way past tight spaces with ease.

Strikers

Goran Pandev can easily add to the one goal he’s piled on this season to see him be our pick from Genoa. With Torino having being thumped for 15 goals, we have Gianluca Scamacca nestle his way into our docket as well to form for a daunting attacking partnership.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Lukic’s two goals see him captain our side while Verdi is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Perin, Mergim, Rodriguez, Rincon, Linetty, Zajc, Lukic, Verdi, Meite, Pandev, Gianluca

