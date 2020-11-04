It’s Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season, and we’ve got more football ahead, starting with Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers matchup on Thursday night.

As always, we’re here to help with your weekly decisions with our fantasy lineup advice. Each week, we give you the studs (players with plus matchups due to the defense they’re facing or their team situation), duds (players with tougher matchups or who are in muddled roster situations at the moment) and sleepers (a player you might consider starting who could be in for a big week).

Here are the names we’ve got for Week 9, and good luck!

Studs



(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady continues to turn back the clock, with five top-10 fantasy football QB finishes this season. I think he’ll be throwing a lot in Week 9 against a vulnerable Saints defense.

RB Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

It’ll be his first full start in place of Kenyan Drake this season, and the Dolphins aren’t exactly all that good at stopping opposing rushers.

WR Will Fuller, Houston Texans

He didn’t get traded, so maybe there’s some motivation to prove he’s happy to have stayed in Houston. Or, you know, he’s facing the Jaguars and their bottom-five pass D.

TE Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Brady-to-Gronk connection is back and better than ever.

Duds



Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

QB Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

The last time he met the Bucs in Week 1, he tossed two TDs but totaled just 160 yards passing. I’d bench him this week.

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

The struggles are of course alarming (he hasn’t scored since Week 5) and now the Steelers are coming to town. Can you bench him? Probably not, because maybe he gets a bunch of check-down passes. But don’t expect much.

WR Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It might take a few weeks to get acclimated to NFL action again, and perhaps his snaps will be limited. His first game back isn’t the time to start him.

TE Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

He’s disappeared in the past three weeks, maybe partially due to injury. You may not be able to bench him, but it feels like A.J. Brown and Corey Davis have taken over the majority of pass-catching duties for the Titans.

Sleepers



(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

QB Drew Lock, Denver Broncos

He threw for three touchdowns last week and now gets to be the latest QB who can throw all over the Falcons. A fine streaming option this week.

RB JaMycal Hasty, San Francisco 49ers

Fun fact: the Packers give up the most fantasy points per game to running backs at 29.2 per contest. In a short week, and after a decent Week 8 against the Seahawks, he could be in for a nice Thursday.

WR Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions

Like the matchup (the Vikings), like the situation for him (Kenny Golladay is out). He could rack up a lot of points in a shootout.

TE Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

Before the bye in Week 8, he had scored twice. I’d roll the dice on another trip to the end zone against the Giants, especially if you need help at TE.