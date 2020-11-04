The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season will conclude on Sunday in Phoenix, and four drivers have a shot to win a championship. Two drivers, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin, will try to win their first career Cup Series title, while Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are racing to win their second.
Before 2004, the NASCAR Cup Series championship was awarded to the driver who accrued the most points over the course of the entire season. In 2004, NASCAR launched what was then called the “Chase for the Cup,” a 10-race playoff series to cap the season that has been tweaked constantly over the years.
The “Championship 4” winner-take-all final race was first introduced in 2014, and was run at Homestead-Miami Speedway every year until 2020, when the schedule was rearranged.
Since 2014, the Cup Series champion has won the season finale an impressive six out of six times – which means the four remaining drivers will likely have to take the checkered flag at Phoenix if they hope to win a title.
Here’s a look back at every NASCAR Cup Series champion since the series switched to a playoff system in 2004.
2004: Kurt Busch
Wins: 3
Margin of victory: 8 points
Runner-up: Jimmie Johnson
2005: Tony Stewart
Wins: 5
Margin of victory: 35 points
Runner-up: Greg Biffle
2006: Jimmie Johnson
Wins: 5
Margin of victory: 56 points
Runner-up: Matt Kenseth
2007: Jimmie Johnson
Wins: 10
Margin of victory: 77 points
Runner-up: Jeff Gordon
2008: Jimmie Johnson
Wins: 7
Margin of victory: 69 points
Runner-up: Carl Edwards
2009: Jimmie Johnson
Wins: 7
Margin of victory: 141 points
Runner-up: Mark Martin
2010: Jimmie Johnson
Wins: 6
Margin of victory: 39 points
Runner-up: Denny Hamlin
2011: Tony Stewart
Wins: 5
Margin of victory: 0 points (title was determined by number of race wins)
Runner-up: Carl Edwards
2012: Brad Keselowski
Wins: 5
Margin of victory: 39 points
Runner-up: Clint Bowyer
2013: Jimmie Johnson
Wins: 6
Margin of victory: 19 points
Runner-up: Matt Kenseth
2014: Kevin Harvick
Wins: 5
Margin of victory: 1 point
Runner-up: Ryan Newman
2015: Kyle Busch
Wins: 5
Margin of victory: 1 point
Runner-up: Kevin Harvick
2016: Jimmie Johnson
Wins: 5
Margin of victory: 3 points
Runner-up: Joey Logano
2017: Martin Truex Jr.
Wins: 8
Margin of victory: 5 points
Runner-up: Kyle Busch
2018: Joey Logano
Wins: 3
Margin of victory: 5 points
Runner-up: Martin Truex Jr.
2019: Kyle Busch
Wins: 5
Margin of victory: 5 points
Runner-up: Martin Truex Jr.
