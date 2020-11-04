The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season will conclude on Sunday in Phoenix, and four drivers have a shot to win a championship. Two drivers, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin, will try to win their first career Cup Series title, while Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are racing to win their second.

Before 2004, the NASCAR Cup Series championship was awarded to the driver who accrued the most points over the course of the entire season. In 2004, NASCAR launched what was then called the “Chase for the Cup,” a 10-race playoff series to cap the season that has been tweaked constantly over the years.

The “Championship 4” winner-take-all final race was first introduced in 2014, and was run at Homestead-Miami Speedway every year until 2020, when the schedule was rearranged.

Since 2014, the Cup Series champion has won the season finale an impressive six out of six times – which means the four remaining drivers will likely have to take the checkered flag at Phoenix if they hope to win a title.

Here’s a look back at every NASCAR Cup Series champion since the series switched to a playoff system in 2004.

2004: Kurt Busch

Wins: 3

Margin of victory: 8 points

Runner-up: Jimmie Johnson

2005: Tony Stewart

Wins: 5

Margin of victory: 35 points

Runner-up: Greg Biffle

2006: Jimmie Johnson

Wins: 5

Margin of victory: 56 points

Runner-up: Matt Kenseth

2007: Jimmie Johnson

Wins: 10

Margin of victory: 77 points

Runner-up: Jeff Gordon

2008: Jimmie Johnson

Wins: 7

Margin of victory: 69 points

Runner-up: Carl Edwards

2009: Jimmie Johnson

Wins: 7

Margin of victory: 141 points

Runner-up: Mark Martin

2010: Jimmie Johnson

Wins: 6

Margin of victory: 39 points

Runner-up: Denny Hamlin

2011: Tony Stewart

Wins: 5

Margin of victory: 0 points (title was determined by number of race wins)

Runner-up: Carl Edwards

2012: Brad Keselowski

Wins: 5

Margin of victory: 39 points

Runner-up: Clint Bowyer

2013: Jimmie Johnson

Wins: 6

Margin of victory: 19 points

Runner-up: Matt Kenseth

2014: Kevin Harvick

Wins: 5

Margin of victory: 1 point

Runner-up: Ryan Newman

2015: Kyle Busch

Wins: 5

Margin of victory: 1 point

Runner-up: Kevin Harvick

2016: Jimmie Johnson

Wins: 5

Margin of victory: 3 points

Runner-up: Joey Logano

2017: Martin Truex Jr.

Wins: 8

Margin of victory: 5 points

Runner-up: Kyle Busch

2018: Joey Logano

Wins: 3

Margin of victory: 5 points

Runner-up: Martin Truex Jr.

2019: Kyle Busch

Wins: 5

Margin of victory: 5 points

Runner-up: Martin Truex Jr.

