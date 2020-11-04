Ryen Russillo discussed what he thinks is the worst kept secret in the NBA – a trade demand from Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Booker has played in the NBA for 5 seasons since being drafted. The shooting guard has matured a lot over the years on a lot of fronts. From a defensive sieve, he’s become an offensive juggernaut. He’s the youngest player ever to score 70 points in an NBA game.

The 6’5″ guard has been the lone bright spot over the past decade for Suns fans. Having failed to make the playoffs for 10 straight years, including 5 when Booker has been on board, they have had some tough times.

New York Knicks in play for Devin Booker trade, per Ryen Russillo on Bill Simmons podcast

Knick president of basketball operations Leon Rose was the agent for Devin Booker earlier on. This bond between the two may prove pivotal in helping the Knicks secure a trade for the newly turned 24-year-old. Per Russillo:

“Since Leon Rose was hired as president, the player to watch out for most is Suns combo guard Devin Booker, according to league sources. If Rose hires Tom Thibodeau, (Karl-Anthony) Towns—a former Rose client—no longer makes sense because of their history.”

“Booker and Towns were Rose clients who played at Kentucky, which means Knicks adviser William Wesley is close to each. Rose has done well with Kentucky standouts because of Wesley.”

Devin Booker wanting out of Phoenix is the “worst kept secret”. It appears Booker is ready to move on. Per Ryen Russillo on the Bill Simmons Podcast. pic.twitter.com/wY5yFV9A85 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 4, 2020

Also Read: ‘Russell Westbrook to Suns?’: Crazy report explains how Rockets star and Devin Booker could team up in Phoenix

While Booker may certainly have been fed up with the Suns’ losing record, they’re certainly in a much better rebuilding spot than the Knicks today. They went 8-0 in the NBA bubble, an encouraging sign for the team despite them not qualifying for the playoffs. Team morale should be sky high right now.

Given that the Suns might well have been in the thick of the playoff race but for injury to Ayton, Booker should be trying to run it back one more time in Arizona. He has a better chance of success in the Copper State than at Madison Square Garden.