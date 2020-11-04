A day after Dustin Poirier indicated that the fight with Conor McGregor isn’t official, Conor McGregor has now seemingly hinted something of similar sort.

Conor McGregor, who is lately been on a stretch of answering fans/followers on Twitter, initiated another such spell of interactions on Tuesday.

While previously he answered questions regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, and Nate Diaz, this time, he majorly paid heed on queries about his UFC career, and in-process also threw light on his absence from the Octagon, and on the forthcoming fight with with Dustin Poirier, which according to Dana White is a done deal.

At the start of 2020, the Notorious One claimed that the year would be busier than usual, but when the global pandemic caused a melee in the UFC circuit, the Mystic Man took the exit route from the sport. Though, till this date he asserts that he was willing to fight on three different occasions, but each time he was put on hold.

Conor McGregor On His Absence From UFC

Answering a user, who encouraged the Irishman to get back on permanent basis, Conor McGregor wrote- “After being ignored on the 3 dates I put forward. (3 consecutive dates I might add! Would have had me at 4 fights this calendar year) Followed then by being sidelined because no crowds in attendance, I said f*** this and bounced. 4 fights this era = 6mill PPV buys. How much lost?”

After being ignored on the 3 dates I put forward. (3 consecutive dates I might add! Would have had me at 4 fights this calendar year) Followed then by being sidelined because no crowds in attendance, I said fuck this and bounced.

4 fights this era = 6mill PPV buys. How much lost? https://t.co/iDVcR2DD3j — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

“Still Awaiting Confirmation”

Through a different post, Conor expressed his gratitude to a fan, and conveyed he is ready to showcase his in-ring act once again, but is still waiting for the official go ahead command.

Thank you Sir! I am raring to go and in the best place I’ve ever been.

Excited to show my practices to the world!

Still awaiting official confirmation however. https://t.co/L8Nub2yMjw — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

So, while it is not clear what Conor McGregor is referring with this statement, but still at this point it has become ad nauseam that UFC needs to put a full stop on all the speculations about the status of Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier, rematch.

