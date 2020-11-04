After Trae Young and Giannis, Wendell Carter Jr is now the latest target of hackers. Tweets in reply to Saquon Barkley and Justina Valentine alerted him to this.

Drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 7th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the former Duke player has had an above-average tenure so far. Despite having both his seasons marred with injury, Carter Jr has been a valuable frontcourt addition for Chicago.

The Bulls youngster is one of the relatively quiet NBA players on social media. Nearly all of his activity on social media is of the unfancied sort. He clearly doesn’t believe in indulging people online or growing his brand through Twitter.

Hackers post replies to Saquon Barkley, Justina Valentine through Carter Jr’s Twitter

NBA Central was one of the first publications to take note of Carter Jr’s suspicious account activity. They memed him thoroughly for these gaffes.

Wendell Carter Jr. is starving pic.twitter.com/yuWYEtHFRp — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 3, 2020

Carter Jr. soon realized what had transpired through his Twitter. Fans were having a field day by that time, mercilessly trolling him for his ‘thirst’. Later on, as he posted an explanation for these tweets, they came around and acknowledged that they were just playing around.

Look man , no disrespect to anyone but come on now … it’s a little excessive what was going on on my Twitter. I’m not begging no man nor woman to check they dm 🤦🏾‍♂️ . How about y’all pay attention to this election 🤝 — Wendell Carter Jr (@wendellcarter34) November 4, 2020

Carter Jr would be hoping for the doubts regarding the new NBA season to be resolved quickly. This would help take the limelight off him and allow him to get into news cycles for the right reasons.

The Bulls have a young, rather exciting team with the likes of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and him. They would be hoping for a playoff push in the upcoming season.