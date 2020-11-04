Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: New Map for Warzone; Developers unveil Alcatraz Island. Leaks suggest that new maps will be coming to Call of Duty Warzone. Read more to find out the exciting maps which will be released soon for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

In just a few more days, Call of Duty’s latest game, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is releasing. There has been a lot of speculation about the release of a new map for Battle-royale mode along with the game.

Yes, there is a new map coming out. Those who have access to the Beta have already experienced a part of it first-hand. However, the latest reports suggest that it will not release until 2021.

I just noticed that @VGC_News also stated in their latest #warzone article that there wouldn’t be a new map until 2021. That gives these “rumors” from sources much more credibility as VGC has been dead on the money nearly every time. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 2, 2020

Call of Duty Alcatraz Map

Despite this delay, there is no lack of fresh content for players to immerse themselves in while playing Call of Duty. However, Treyarch is bringing back one of the all time favorites from the Blackout series. The Alcatraz map is getting a Soviet makeover and will be available with Warzone pretty soon.

We believe that Alcatraz will be the content that is meant to hold us over until the next #Warzone map is ready for release. The rebirth event that begins the changes could happen as soon as the end of Season 6. pic.twitter.com/ZYT9TqS2s9 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 2, 2020

Alcatraz map gained immense popularity and so, the developers revamped it for Call of Duty Mobile. This is the map which fans are eager to play on now.

