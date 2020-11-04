Getty Images



First place in Group F is on the table as Club Brugge host Dortmund in Champions League on Matchday 3 Wednesday. Brugge are in second place tied on points with Lazio after a 1-1 draw to the Serie A side last week. Dortmund sit in third place after a 1-0 win against Russian side Zenit. A win here could put either side on top of the group.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Jan Breydel Stadium — Bruges, Belgium

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Brugge +470; Draw +305; Dortmund -170 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Club Brugge: They were fortunate to get a point against Lazio in the form of a penalty kick equalizer. The club will have to do better up front if they are able to get a positive result. Brugge struggled to take advantage of a thin Lazio roster due to positive COVID-19 tests and they will need a strong individual performance from Hans Vanaken if they’re to keep pace in such narrow group standings.

Dortmund: The Bundesliga side is coming off a 1-0 win against Zenit after dropping their opening group stage match in Champions League 3-1 to Lazio. The club sits in third place in a relatively open group with narrow margin separating three teams. Dortmund have lost their last four away UCL games and are looking to avoid their first ever five-game road losing streak. The team will need Erling Haaland to continue his scoring ways if they’re to win convincingly against Brugge.

Prediction

Haaland picks up where he last left off and Dortmund get the win. Pick: Dortmund 2, Brugge 1