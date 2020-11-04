BAR Vs DYK Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: A third win in succession sees Barcelona earn themselves a top spot in the group.

While Barcelona have made for a laggard and dreary unit in La Liga, the side has fared off reasonably well in the Champions League. Winning both their clashes in the marquee competition to occupy top spot in Group G, the club ventures into today’s contest looking to hammer home first position in the group.

For the side, the 2-0 win against Juventus last season could have been a defining moment. The result came in the wake of the players finally managing to send Bartomeu and the club’s management team packing as the squad’s storm arm tactics lead by Messi coming to fruition.

However, the club was quick to revert to its languid manner come the La Liga with the side being held to a 1-1 draw by Deportivo Alaves. The result makes today’s upcoming encounter against Dynamo Kyiv all the more important with the club looking to overhaul its underachieving form.

BAR Vs DYK Fantasy Probable Winner

This will be an extremely straightforward win for Barcelona. They are up against a side which has been hit hard by Coronavirus with the pandemic ruling out over 10 players for the club, a peril which will leave the side with no chance of even salvaging a draw today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The duo of Coutinho and Umtiti are both out with injuries for the contest.

Dynamo Kyiv have a hoard of players out for this match with Burda and Volodymyr injured for the side, Serhiy suspended while Mykola, Denys, Vitalii, Tudor, Georgi, Heorhiy, Oleksandr, Mikkel and Denys all out with Coronavirus.

Barcelona

Neto, Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Pjanic, De Jong, Trincao, Messi, Pedri, Griezmann

Dynamo Kiev

Neshcheret, Kedziora, Popov, Shabanov, Zabarnyi, Shepelev, Andriyevskyi, Tsygankov, Lednev, Verbic, Supryaga

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: Barcelona Vs Dynamo Kyiv Group G

Date And Time: 5th November, Thursday- 1:30am IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Top Scorer

Barcelona

Messi: 2 Goals, 2 Assists

Dynamo Kiev



Bygone Encounter

Juventus Vs Barcelona: 0-2

Ferencvaros Vs Dynamo Kyiv: 2-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Yet to win a contest in the league, the only reason Dynamo Kyiv managed to stave off a defeat was due to Ruslan Neshcheret. The goal-keeper managed to hold fort and fortify an otherwise absurd defensive setup to earn a draw for his club.

Defenders

Up against a Dynamo Kyiv side which has gone goalless in one of its two encounters and devoid of the services of a slew of pivotal players, this clash can easily transpire into a cleansheet for Barcelona. The likelihood for this narrative is extremely high to see us opt for the services of Charles Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Sergino Dest.

Midfielders

Registering the one assist in the CL sees us rope in Frenkie de Jong as the first name from Barcelona in this docket. Now finally out of the injury bed, Ousmane Dembele is hungry to re-establish himself in the footballing arena, a hunger which saw him pile on the one goal and assist in his foregone encounter.

Pedri wraps up the trio from the side while the visiting setup sees us indulge in the services of Volodymyr Shepelyev and scorer of the one strike, Carlos de Pena.

Strikers

Barcelona’s top scorer with the two goals in his kitty, Lionel Messi was always going to find a place in our side for the day. Viktor Tsygankov is our pick from the opposition with scoring one of the two goals his side has managed to scrounge in their favour.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Messi’s two goals and two assists see him captain our team while Dembele is our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Ruslan, Alba, Dest, Charles, Jong, Dembele, Pedri, Pena, Viktor, Messi

