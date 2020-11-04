What time will Apex Legends Season 7 release Today : The new season of Apex Legends which is coming tomorrow will include a new map as well. Read more to find out exactly what time Season 7 of Apex Legends will begin.

As confirmed by Respawn Entertainment, the developers of Apex Legends, Season 7 will begin from November 4th. The developers have also released the patch notes which include some important tweaks to characters.

Apex Legends Season 7 will launch at 8PM PDT in the United States on November 4th. Essentially, this means that the update time in UK has been set as 4 Am GMT on November 5th.

The good news is that there are many things to look forward to in the new season. Many are expecting Season 7 to be the biggest hit in the game.

You can also check out the trailer for Season 7 to get into the groove. There is a new character, Horizon, as well as a new map, which is dubbed Olympus.

With Season 7 – Ascension, the stakes are higher on new map Olympus. New Legend Horizon understands the gravity of the situation, and she’s sure to give the other Legends a lift. Plus, build your community with Clubs and more! Rise to new heights when Season 7 launches Nov 4. pic.twitter.com/OICuuqTink — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 28, 2020

Respawn has made sure that Season 7 will be available across the world simultaneously. This could mean that there may be some server issues while trying to update your game. Here is a release time according to the different time zones.

Season 7 Release time:

America- 8pm PDT in the United States on Wednesday, November 4.

United Kingdom- 4am GMT, on Thursday, November 5.

India- 9.30 am IST, on Thursday, November 5.