Which are the best places to drop & loot in Olympus? The latest season of Apex Legends will feature a new map, Olympus. Here, you will find out the best places to drop & loot in Olympus arena in Season 7: Ascension of Apex Legends.

The 3rd map in Apex Legends, Olympus, will release along with Season 7: Ascension tomorrow. Olympus has tons of refreshing features which is sure to excite players. If a new map isn’t enough to get your attention, vehicles and teleporters surely will.

The Olympus map is gigantic and spread out, making it hard to transverse it. A new legend, who is called Horizon will also be available in the mix. However, because of the new map, players might initially struggle to be on top of their game. So, in this article we are going to discuss and highlight the best places in Olympus where you can drop and loot peacefully.

Learning a new map can be tricky. From new points of interest to new loot and drop zones, it can be a lot to take in. Fortunately for us, @RayndayGaming breaks it all down in his Olympus video below so you know exactly where to drop on day one. 🗺: https://t.co/f19svfGg6K pic.twitter.com/WlbXcjzL72 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 3, 2020

Places to drop & loot in Olympus

The big deal with drops is that they can determine the rest of your game. The location where you drop dictates your movements. In a new map, things can get confusing very fast and you could get cornered. So, here is a list of some places to drop while playing on Olympus arena.

Bonzai Plaza – Reverie Lounge

This is one of the places in Olympus where you can expect it to get intense. Narrow hallways usually mean a rain of bullets. However, if you strategize properly, you can leave with not just your life but some high level loots. Remember, if you land here, be ready to fight.

Hydroponics

This could very well be one of the most underrated drop locations. There are a lot of places to loot, it is isolated and will help you equip yourself for anything that lies ahead. It also has a teleporter, which you can use to dodge enemies or make a quick run when the ring is closing in.

Orbital Cannon

Orbital Cannon is the go-to location in case you are looking for a Trident. This single point has at least 3 Tridents which will spawn. So, this make Orbital Cannon one extremely volatile place to drop. If you consider dropping in Orbital, always make a run for it after grabbing a Trident.

