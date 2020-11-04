Apex Legends Season 7 New Map Olympus guide : Season 7 of Apex Legends will be online tomorrow, and it includes a new map, Olympus. Read more to find out the features of this map & how to get the best out of the arena.

In case you weren’t aware of it, Apex Legends will include a completely new arena in Season: Ascension. While Season 7: Ascension of Apex Legends will launch tomorrow, the developers have already released the patch notes. The latest season will witness the emergence of a new map which is called Olympus, and the map is huge.

Also Read: Apex Legends Season 7 Patch Notes : Here is what’s new with Apex Legends Season 7:Ascension!

Olympus is the third map to be introduced in Apex Legends. Players will surely be excited that there is a brand new map for them to explore.

Since the map is gigantic and hard to navigate through, the developers are also introducing vehicles to transverse the map. Raynday, the gaming took to Twitter to give us a peak into the map.

Yeaaaaah buddy! Get ready for launch tomorrow – Olympus is going to steal your heart away ☁️ ☁️ ☁️ https://t.co/fTJCCgj0iO — Raynday (@RayndayGaming) November 3, 2020

Apex Legends Olympus guide

Season 7: Ascension of Apex Legends is promising to be the biggest one yet. The main reason for this is the Trident, the first vehicle for the in Apex Legends. The other option to rotate around the map is the Phase Runner, an industrial size portal which can help you move across the map.

The Trident: The Trident is a squad-based, three-seater hover vehicle equipped with a boost feature, you can find on the outskirts of Olympus. These hover vehicles are designed for rotations and not combat, so you will not be able to run over and hurt players

Phase Runner: This always-on, static portal will phase players from one part of the map to another. But, be careful while using this as you may never know what nasty surprise waits for you on the other end. The three Phase Runners on the map will enable players to navigate to Hydroponics, Hammond Labs, or Underpass that’s located near the Energy Depot.

Also Read : Apex Legends Season 7 Release Date Time, What Time is Apex Legends Update Today?