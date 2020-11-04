USATSI



A day after trading one of their top free agent investments of recent years, the San Francisco 49ers have also cut ties with one of their most notable draft picks of late. The team announced Tuesday that it has waived former second-rounder Dante Pettis, ending the wide receiver’s Niners career after less than three seasons and a reportedly unsuccessful attempt to trade the pass catcher ahead of the afternoon deadline.

Drafted 44th overall out of Washington in 2018, Pettis began his NFL career with a promising performance, averaging more than 17 yards per catch and scoring five touchdowns in just 12 games as a rookie. But he notably entered 2019 training camp out of shape, according to NBC Sports Bay Area, and was a virtual non-factor during the team’s NFC title run, catching just 11 passes in as many games during his second year. This season, despite myriad injuries at wide receiver, Pettis was even less utilized, garnering just a single target through five games and infamously fumbling away a kick return during San Francisco’s Week 8 loss.

A record-breaking return man in college, Pettis figures to warrant a fair amount of interest on the waiver wire despite his lackluster finish with the Niners. Still just 25, he has 11 starts under his belt and could offer a team a low-risk speed option out wide.