Without a hint of hyperbole, I’ll offer up this prediction: The crop of shooting guards in this year’s draft class has the potential to produce multiple All-Stars. There’s only a small sliver of top-end talents this year like Anthony Edwards, a wing/shooting guard, but there’s impressive depth that could surprise, with young talents like Tyrese Maxey and RJ Hampton looking like potential top-20 selections.

There are also a slew of upperclassmen who, despite being older and seen perhaps as less appealing or flashy, have the goods to compete right away. Between Desmond Bane and Elijah Hughes, among others, the experience and shot-making skills are off the charts.

So who are the top prospects at the position in this year’s draft? Take a peek below as we continue our positional series examining the top players in the draft. (If you missed it, here’s a look at the top point guards and top 3-and-D players from this year’s class.)