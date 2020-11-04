Getty Images



It almost feels like yesterday when the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League wrapped up, but fret not, the 2020-21 season is already upon us. On Tuesday, UEFA kicked off Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, which promises us Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and plenty more big names in action.

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free ahead of the opening match. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, make sure you tune into “The Golazo Show,” CBS Sports’ live whip-around show on group stage matchdays. “The Golazo Show” will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on matchdays.

If you missed action from the previous day, check out “The Champions Club,” featuring Jules Breach, Julien Laurens and Ade Akinfenwa. It’s the ultimate nightly highlights show for fans of the Champions League on CBS All Access.

Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here are all the dates you need to know for this season’s Champions League:

Group Stage: Matchday 3



Tuesday, Nov. 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atletico Madrid 1

Shakhtar 0, Borussia Monchengladbach 6

Red Bull Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6

Real Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2

Manchester City 3, Olympiacos 0

Porto 3, Marseille 0

Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2

Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Zenit 1, Lazio 1

Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Manchester United 1

Sevilla 3, Krasnodar 2

Chelsea 3, Rennes 0

Club Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 3

Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kiev 1

Ferencvaros 1, Juventus 4

RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Group Stage: Matchday 4

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Group Stage: Matchday 5

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Group Stage: Matchday 6

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Knockout stage

Round of 16 draw: Dec. 14

Round of 16 matches: Feb. 16-17, 23-24; March 9-10, 16-17

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: March 19

Quarterfinals: April 6-7, 13-14

Semifinal: April 27-28 and May 4-5

Final: May 29

Completed matches



Matchday 1

Zenit 1, Club Brugge 2

Dynamo Kiev 0, Juventus 2

Chelsea 0, Sevilla 0

Rennes 1, Krasnodar 1

Lazio 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

Barcelona 5, Ferencvaros 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Manchester United 2

RB Leipzig 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Red Bull Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 2

Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar 3

Bayern Munich 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Inter Milan 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 2

Manchester City 3, Porto 1

Olympiacos 1, Marseille 0

Ajax 0, Liverpool 1

Midtjylland 0, Atalanta 4

Matchday 2

