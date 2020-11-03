WWE Star Zelina Vega creates OnlyFans account amidst the company’s mandate on third party apps and websites in recent months.

The WWE has been in the news regarding its edict towards its talent and their engagement on third party platforms such as Twitch and Cameo. Several stars have had to shut their Twitch and Cameo accounts down to toe in line with company policy.

However, some websites and apps are said to be exempt from this rule. It is unclear which websites and apps come under this. However, it seems that controversial social platform OnlyFans may be under it considering SmackDown star Zelina Vega has recently launched one of her own.

WWE Star Zelina Vega creates OnlyFans account

OnlyFans is a content subscription service. These contents however, have earned a bad reputation due to creators curating questionable content to their subscribers. However, Vega has made it clear that there will be no nudity in her account.

Her profile description reads: “NO NUDES. READ BIO FOR PRICES ON PERSONALIZED PHOTO SETS. EVERYTHING IS NON REFUNDABLE”

She currently has 22 posts on her OnlyFans page. For $30 a month, fans can follow her and see whatever she posts from her cosplaying adventures.

‘Exclusive and some never before seen photos & videos of my cosplays, lingerie, swim suits and more! “She wrote.

‘To buy personalized photo sets that won’t be posted anywhere else (You choose the look Cosplay only, full/ authentic cosplay/ lingerie/ swimsuits..NO NUDES PLEASE DO NOT ASK..(includes semi nude).

‘Must have a top and bottom. These prices include the purchase of 1 outfit, if you’d like multiple outfits you must purchase the other outfits. (sic)’

The page has been launched under her Megan Minx name, and is linked on her cosplay Instagram profile.

