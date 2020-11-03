Shaquille O’Neal says Kobe Bryant’s statue should be his game winning pull up jumper in the 2006 Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns.

The late, great Kobe Bryant has had some of the most iconic moments in NBA history. That would be a given as he is one of the most iconic players the NBA has ever produced. His legacy will forever be immortalized in the annals of league history.

Kobe has an array of iconic moments to pick and choose from for his eventual statue that will most likely be erected in front of his home stadium, Staples Center, LA.

In a recent appearance on former Heat teammate Dorell Wright’s ‘Text Message Talk Show’, Shaquille O’Neal revealed what he would want Kobe’s statue to look like.

Shaq gives his 2 cents on what moment in Kobe’s career he would want his statue to emulate.

While on Dorell Wright’s show, Shaq was asked, “Which of Kobe’s signature moves should be on his statue?”

Shaq responded with, “That pull up jumper at the buzzer versus Phoenix in the first round of the 2006 Playoffs.”

Wright immediately agreed with the 4x champion saying, “Yes I like that.”

Shaq is no stranger to statues being put up in a legend’s honor. He has his own in front of Staples, of him performing his signature 2 hand jam with his legs up in the air.

What other Kobe moments could be crafted into statues?

Kobe’s signature fadeaway may be the most iconic move in NBA history. However, he has other incredible moments that could be brought to life in the form of a statue.

There is obviously the Dwight Howard facial from the late 2000s. The ‘Frobe’ 2 handed reverse dunk from 1998; and of course, the countless baseline drives to one handed reverse dunks.

However, none would be more fitting than the fadeaway to honor the late Lakers legend.