Watch Dogs Legion Weapons: How to change gun & get the best weapons in Watch Dogs: Legion. Since Watch Dogs: Legion released, ‘how to change weapons’ is one of the common queries. Read more to find out how you can change weapons in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion is an open-world 3rd person shooting game in which you can do a lots of versatile things. Majorly, it is about hacking and shooting while also recruiting NPC to battle against the government.

Since there are lots of gadgets & guns, ideally, you should be aware of what you can expect to keep progressing smoothly.

How to get weapons in Watch Dogs: Legion?

In the game, you will be trying to dismantle the military forces which have taken over London. To do this, you will need help from NPCs and also deadly firepower. It is important to note that each NPC has unique weapons and skills.

Quick tip for #WatchDogsLegion players. If you are looking for decent crew in the early game then head to hospitals, monuments and check out the homeless people. They always have great skills and some even have decent weapons. pic.twitter.com/MUN5uMNFUV — The Captain | Random Man With A Plan (@CaptnBeardy) November 2, 2020

Here is a list of the best characters in Watch Dogs: Legions:

Drone Expert

Hitman

Paramedic

Beekeeper

Hacker

Anarchist

Two of the best NPCs to recruit are Hitmen & the Beekeeper. The latter controls a swarm of robotic bees which can damage enemies and stun them too. Hitmen have the best weapons, which is a G36 Assault Rifle along with Desert Eagle Pistol, and they will be very useful later in the later part of the game.