Getty Images



Wales manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in his side’s international matches with the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, Kate Greville.

Giggs denies the allegation made against him and a statement from his representatives said he was co-operating with Greater Manchester Police’s investigation.

A press conference to announce the Wales squad was called off earlier on Tuesday with the Welsh FA agreeing with their manager that Giggs would not be on the bench for the international fixtures later this month. Assistant Robert Page will lead the team with support from fellow assistant and Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenberg.

“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp,” a statement said.

“Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches.

“Robert Page, with Ryan’s support, will take charge for the next three matches against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland supported by Albert Stuivenberg.”

According to the Sun newspaper, police were called to Giggs’ home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 10 p.m. on Sunday evening and he has been questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Police were called at 10.05 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her thirties sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

Wales face the United States national team in a friendly on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Swansea’s Liberty Stadium. Page will announce the squad for the three fixtures on Nov. 5. Gregg Berhalter released his list for USA on Tuesday, which will feature Valencia’s 17-year-old Yunus Musah, who had been part of England’s youth team.