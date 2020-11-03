Getty Images



Freak injuries are often a part of sports, but Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mark Fields suffered a very strange one during Sunday’s 28-22 win over the Green Bay Packers. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Fields suffered a punctured lung as after the cleat of Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown struck him during the game.

Fields’ father, Mark Fields — who used to play in the NFL — revealed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the Vikings cornerback could be out until late November.

“The wide receiver’s shoes punctured Mark’s lung,” Fields wrote to the newspaper. “Looks like two-to-three weeks to heal, could not fly back with team. Has to stay in (Green Bay) until (Monday). Someone from the organization will be driving him back (Monday).”

The injury occurred with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s game when Fields II tackled Equanimeous St. Brown following a 12-yard catch. It was just the second game of the season for Fields.

Fields II is one of three Vikings cornerbacks that suffered injuries in Sunday’s division battle. He was just promoted to the Vikings active roster on Oct. 26.

While the injury to Fields II happened in an odd way, it may not be the weirdest way this season that a player has suffered a punctured lung. A Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured QB Tyrod Taylor’s lung while trying to administer a pain-killing injection for a rib injury earlier this season.