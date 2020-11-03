ULM Vs MOR Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Another defeat for Ulm today sees them head towards the exit door in the tournament.

With four defeats in succession, Ulm find themselves having slipped all the way down into 4th place in Group B. Nothing has clicked for the club in the 2020-21 edition of the Eurocup with the team failing to make its presence felt in the marquee event.

It’s been a botched effort by the club, one where the team’s attack has persistently failed to up the ante. The same woes were on display in the side’s 81-76 defeat the last time around, yet another lacklustre and lopsided effort which doesn’t augur well for the side’s chances of survival this season.

This is just the fixture Mornar Bar were looking forward to as the club looks to keep its bid alive of asserting a top 4 spot in its favour. With three wins in their last four games, the club has emerged as a powerhouse, an opponent which is packing a punch at the moment to make massive strides in the points tally.

ULM Vs MOR Fantasy Probable Winner

Bar’s 85-82 overtime win the last time around was the perfect testament of the side’s stellar form at the moment. Up against a side which has offered nothing in the way of pluck and grit, Bar will have little qualms in pulling off a second win on the bounce.

Probable Playing 5

Ulm

Osetkowski, Obst, Caupain, Philipps, Gunther

Mornar Bar

Pullen, Whitehead, Gabriel, Lukovic, Smith

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Ulm Vs Mornar Bar Group B

Date And Time: 3rd November, Wednesday: 11:35pm

Venue: Topolica Sport Hall, Bar

Best Shooter

Ulm

Mornar Bar

Best Ball Stealer

Ulm

Mornar Bar

Bygone Encounter

Bar Vs Buducnost: 85-82

Ulm Vs Unicaja: 76-81

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

In a team largely devoid of points, Troy Caupain has waged a lone battle for his side. The point guard has made full use of his innate ability to drop triples from the midrange region to see him be our first pick for the matchup.

Slotting in next to him is Thomas Klepeisz who had 12 points in the same encounter as the two thrust everything they had into scripting a win for their side. Bar on the other side will see the mighty Jacob Pullen hammer his place into our setup with him top scoring for the club at the moment.

Shooting Guard

Accompanying him for the clash is the enigmatic Isaiah Whitehead, a player whose 12 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds alluded towards his expansive attributes as a shooting guard. Taylor Smith joins up with the two after his tenacious 7 rebounds the last time around, ones crucial to pulling off quick break points for the team.

Small Forward

For Sead Sehovic, today’s upcoming showdown is just the clash to finally unlock his true potential as a player with the small forward coming across a backline which will allow him to drop his three pointers with ease.

Power Forward

Kenny Gabriel is a player equipped with an innate ability to launch himself into the paint and drop his points in the paint to make him the fifth successive pick from Bar.

Centre

If Ulm are to have any chance of winning this affair, Dylan Osetkowski needs to emulate his performance from the bygone fixture. He had a staggering 17 points and 7 rebounds to his name in the affair, a performance which saw him maraud his way into both attack and defence for the club.

Star Player

Pullen’s sensational 24 point performance sees him be our star player while Whitehead is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Pullen, Caupain, Klepeisz, Whitehead, Smith, Sehovic, Gabriel, Dylan

