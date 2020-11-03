Home Trending Tracy Chapman’s rare live performance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ (News)

Tracy Chapman doesn’t make too many live performances these days, so when the legendary singer/songwriter comes out with one, we tend to pay attention.

Chapman performed last night on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she sang a pointed rendition of her song “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution” on the eve of the United States elections.

The song is off her 1988 debut album, which is self-titled. It was the second single after the first, “Fast Car.”

It’s a spare performance — nothing but a guitar and Chapman’s voice. But as she proved when she transfixed all of Wembley Stadium with those two things, that’s all Chapman really needs.

